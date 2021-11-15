On November 10, 2021 Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on the above date Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Det. Jeff Kelsey and law enforcement personnel with surrounding agencies conducted high volume traffic stops and saturated problematic areas with law enforcement personnel.
During the course of the night units made numerous traffic stops, during the shift K9 Deputy Brumley arrested Kenneth Mickel, 44 of Cold Fork Road. The arrest occurred at a gas station off of North Highway 421 when K9 Deputy Brumley witnessed a hand to hand transaction involving the above mentioned subject.
During the course of the investigation, units located approximately 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine, U.S. Currency and a firearm once K9 Ghost indicated on the vehicle. While being placed under arrest the subject became disorderly and after a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident.
Kenneth Mickel, was charged with:
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree
• Resisting Arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.