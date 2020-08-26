Jordan Ryan Turner, 32, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by United States District Judge Claria Horn Boom, after pleading guilty to using the internet to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.
According to Turner’s plea agreement, he admitted to using Facebook Messenger and Kik Messenger to persuade and induce minors to produce sexually explicit videos and still images. Turner further admitted that, in March 2018, while employed as a teacher at Bell County High School, he used Facebook Messenger to attempt to convince a minor to send him a sexually explicit photo.
Turner pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2019.
Under federal law, Turner must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years after his release.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the KSP and FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Rosenberg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.