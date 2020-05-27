Mike Miller

Michael (Mike) Miller, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, May 25th, at his home. 

Mike was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 15, 1957, a son of the late Violet (Hacker) and William Miller, Jr. He was retired from the Kentucky Highway Department, was affiliated with the Manchester Baptist Church, and enjoyed baseball, softball, mowing, vintage cars, and golf. 

Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy (Hacker) Miller; his daughter, Kaley Jo Miller; his sister, Karen Miller Grubb and husband Danny; and his brother, Chuck Miller, all of Manchester. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Ken Bolin and Paul Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbell Cemetery at Fall Rock. 

Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

