Mrs. Mildred K. Sandlin, age 90 departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Wednesday, July 3, 1929 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Taylor and Perlina Marcum Keith. She was a retired school teacher, teaching for over 45 years, a Member of the Manchester Baptist Church, a member of the Clay County Retired Teachers, The Clay County Homemakers, and the Pins and Needles Society.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Jake Sandlin and wife Linda and Grace Hall and husband Jerry Tim and these grandchildren: Jennifer Collins and husband Roy; Ginger Smith and husband Delbert Jason; Jerri Murphy and husband Patrick; Jacqueline Asher and husband Gary Andrew; 9 great grandchildren: Delbert Taylor Smith and his wife Kelly, Trevor Scott Smith, Tristan Smith, Clara Collins, Jennings Brown Collins, Connor Patrick Murphy, Molly O’Neal Murphy, Nora Grace Asher, and Andi Jacqueline Asher; and 1 great great grandchild: Delbert Layne Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Taylor and Perlina Keith; her husband: Robert Sandlin and these sister and brothers: Grace Keith, JC Keith and Lloyd Keith.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mildred K. Sandlin will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ken Bolin and Rev. Bobby Stevens will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery in the Sidell Community.
Visitation will be Tuesday after 12 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
