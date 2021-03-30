Mildred Smallwood, age 94, passed away Friday, March 26th, 2021 in Corbin.
Mildred is survived by one daughter Bonnie Sue Hacker of Manchester.
Mildred is preceded in death by her son Donnie Hoskins and her parents Dallas and Cecil Brock Campbell.
Funeral services for Mildred will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, March 30th, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Campbell Cemetery at Fall Rock. Visitation will be after 12 noon Tuesday until the funeral hour.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Mildred Smallwood, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.