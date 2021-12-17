Mildred Smallwood, 69, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, December 16th, at her home.
Mildred was born in Manchester, KY on September 29, 1952, a daughter of the late Tom and Edna Davis Smallwood.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Bauer of London.
Mildred is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Anna Louise Smallwood of Sarvis Branch, Thelma Gray of Buzzard, Glenn Smallwood of Greenbriar, and Shelby Smallwood of London.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 20th at Britton Funeral Home, with Verlin Gray and Tipp Minton officiating. Burial will follow at the Smallwood Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 19th at Britton Funeral Home.
