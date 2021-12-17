Mildred Smallwood, 69, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, December 16th, at her home. 

Mildred was born in Manchester, KY on September 29, 1952, a daughter of the late Tom and Edna Davis Smallwood. 

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Bauer of London. 

Mildred is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Anna Louise Smallwood of Sarvis Branch, Thelma Gray of Buzzard, Glenn Smallwood of Greenbriar, and Shelby Smallwood of London. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 20th at Britton Funeral Home, with Verlin Gray and Tipp Minton officiating. Burial will follow at the Smallwood Family Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 19th at Britton Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Mildred Smallwood, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 19
Visitation
Sunday, December 19, 2021
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 20
Service
Monday, December 20, 2021
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you