A week of free healthcare is coming to Clay County June 19-28th.

The 307th Medical Reserve Unit of Columbus, Ohio will be at the AdventHealth Building F and Lower Building E at Marie Langdon Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This will be a no-cost health clinic similar to the one held in 2019 in the county.

Services offered will be:

-Health Screening

-Sports Physical (bring own form)

-Limited Veterinary Services (held at county garage on Beech Creek Road)

-Dental

-Vision

-Behavioral Health

Stop by and take advantage of this free service!

