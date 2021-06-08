A week of free healthcare is coming to Clay County June 19-28th.
The 307th Medical Reserve Unit of Columbus, Ohio will be at the AdventHealth Building F and Lower Building E at Marie Langdon Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This will be a no-cost health clinic similar to the one held in 2019 in the county.
Services offered will be:
-Health Screening
-Sports Physical (bring own form)
-Limited Veterinary Services (held at county garage on Beech Creek Road)
-Dental
-Vision
-Behavioral Health
Stop by and take advantage of this free service!
