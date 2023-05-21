Millard Davidson, age 76, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra Kay Centers Davidson; three children, James Davidson & wife Patricia, Tony Davidson, Shannon Davidson, all of Manchester, KY; three siblings, Janet Hensley, Jerry Frazier & wife Mary Lou, Johnny Frazier & wife Bitha, all of Manchester, KY; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Carl, Latricia, James Harley, Jessica, LeeAnn, Jacob; seven great grand-children; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harrison and Berta Lee Frazier; and by his brother, Hershal Davidson.
Millard was retired having worked in maintenance. He also served our country in the United States Army. Millard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to church.
Funeral services for Millard Davidson were held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with David Davidson and Harold Byrd officiating. Burial followed at Hounchell Bend Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
