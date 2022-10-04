Millard “MC” Couch of Gallatin, TN (formerly of Bear Branch, KY) went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was 77 years old. He was born on December 10, 1944 in Hyden, KY to the late Hargis and Mae Couch. By occupation, he was a school teacher with a career that spanned nearly four decades. He touched the lives of many students during that time. He enjoyed traveling, playing music, going to estate sales and spending time with his family and friends. Millard took membership at the Couch's Fork Church of God on November 2, 1958 and was currently a member of the Hendersonville Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Glendon Couch.
He is survived by his cherished son, Pastor Millard Kevin Couch and wife Crystal of Bear Branch, KY; daughter, Shoba Woods and husband Robert of London, KY; four granddaughters, Kyla Couch of Loyall, KY, Kelsie Owens (Andrew) of London, KY, Eliana Couch and Adalyn Couch of Bear Branch, KY; two sisters, Wilma Couch of Bear Branch, KY and Thelma Sizemore (Cotton) of Bear Branch, KY; two brothers, Jimmy “Crow” Couch (Dorothy) of London, KY and Raleigh “Frog” Couch of Bear Branch, KY, and special friends Rick and Lisa Fletcher, Jack Midkiff, Nate Perry, and Mac Buck. A host of treasured family and friends also survive.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 4-6 P.M. with a service to follow at 6:00 P.M. at Hendersonville Church of God with Pastor Jack Midkiff and Pastor Eric Jackson officiating.
A second visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until time of funeral service on Friday at the Couch's Fork Church of God at Bear Branch, KY
Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Couch's Fork Church of God with Pastors David Douglas, Wayne Bowling, Jack Midkiff, Teddy Couch, and Joey Burns officiating.
Interment will follow in the Farmer Couch Cemetery at Bear Branch, KY.
The following will serve as pallbearers, Randy Couch, Larry Couch, Kim Douglas Couch, Tony Couch, Jim Couch, Kenny Kemper, Harry Bronson and Pat Turner
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.