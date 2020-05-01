A high-speed police pursuit left one officer injured and two people behind bars Friday afternoon.
Police arrested Eric Miller, 38 and Amber Collis, 27 of North Highway 421, following a pursuit that saw several police cruisers damaged and a charge of attempted murder of a police officer against Miller.
The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when Deputies and Officers got into a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, Miller ran multiple people off the road and attempted to strike responding units with his vehicle, according to the police report.
Miller then allegedly came to an abrupt halt in the middle of the road when Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson had to swerve to miss the subjects vehicle and crashed into another vehicle. Miller then entered into a backyard of a residence and Collis took off on foot and attempted to hide in a shed.
Police say Miller refused verbal commands to comply with lawful orders and became combative. After a brief struggle, he was placed under arrest without further incident. Through investigation it was determined the vehicle that the subject was Operating was previously stolen from Laurel County. Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson was transported to Advent Health Manchester for his injuries sustained in the accident.
Eric Miller, 38 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine)
• Attempted Murder of a Police Officer
• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree- Police Officer (4 Counts)
• Operating Motor vehicle under the influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
• TBUT- Auto
• Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
• Persistent Felony Offender
Amber Collis, 27 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
• Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension 1st Degree
Responding to the scene were: Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, CSO Deputy Shawn Curry, CSO Deputy Darrell Goins, CSO Deputy Derick Carr, Deputy Cody Blackwell and Deputy Coty Arnold; Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz, City Police LT. Jeff Couch and Officer Antonio Dodson.
