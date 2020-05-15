Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore along with Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Brad Mink, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, with assistance from Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson and Bailiff Roy Ball arrested Isril Lynn Miller age 46 of Manchester on Thursday morning May 14, 2020 at approximately 10:46 AM. The arrest occurred at a business off old KY 30 approximately 3 miles north of London as the Laurel County Sheriff's office conducted an investigation into a drug complaint there. This individual was found in possession of suspected Xanax bars, a glass pipe, and a set of scales during the investigation. This individual was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
