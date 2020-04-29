On April 28, 2020 at approximately 2:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb, Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead, CSO Deputy Shawn Curry and CSO Deputy Darrell Goins arrested Joshua Mills, 21 of CBS Road. The arrest occurred when units was dispatched to a complaint of a vehicle accident with a car on its top on Upper Rader Road. Upon arrival of the location of the accident, Deputies noted a vehicle was not found. When leaving the scene they witnessed a car on its top in a driveway of a residence on Upper Rader Road that had apparently been dragged from the crash. Through investigation it was determined the subject had left prior to the arrival of Deputies, who was later found as a passenger in a car exiting Highway 472. The above mentioned subject admitted to operating the Motor vehicle and once he was involved in the accident he left.
Joshua Mills, 21 was charged with:
• Leaving Scene of Accident
• Operating Motor vehicle under the influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC
• No Operator License
