Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on February 14, 2022 at approximately 10:45 Pm Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Oscar Mills, 49 of Mill Pond Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions on North Highway 421, Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject it was shown through Clay County Dispatch that the vehicle was title only. During the investigation it was confirmed that the subject was operating on a suspended or revoked license and was shown to be manifestly under the influence of intoxicants.
Oscar Mills, 49 was charged with:
• No Registration Plate
• No Registration Receipt
• Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Controlled Substance- 1st
• Rear License Plate Not Illuminated
