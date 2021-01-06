On January 05, 2021 at approximately 12:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Thomas Mills, 36 of May Fork Road. The arrest occurred when Sheriff Robinson and Chief Deputy Jones was dispatched to a prowler complaint on May Fork Road. Upon arrival, contact was made with the above mentioned subject who refused to leave the property. While the subject was being placed under arrest, the above mentioned subject began to resist arrest and attempt to elude. After a brief struggle, the subject was placed under arrest without incident. Also, Chief Deputy Jones located a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine on the subject’s person.
Thomas Mills, 36 was charged with:
• Menacing
• Resisting Arrest
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine)
