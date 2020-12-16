Law enforcement are working two missing person cases in Clay County currently.
Family members say Joey Mills, 58, of Curry Branch, was last seen on Saturday morning near his home. Mills wasn't reported missing until around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
This is the second missing persons case in less than 24 hours as officers are looking for 69-year-old Robert "Bob" Estep that went hunting Tuesday morning near his Hector home and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
If you have any information on these cases please call 911 immediately.
