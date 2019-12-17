“With a heavy heart,” Jamey Mills announced his resignation as a city councilmember Monday night to accept a position he feels will benefit the citizens of Manchester even more.
Mills will now serve the remainder of Harvey Hensley’s vacated term on the tourism commission beginning immediately.
“I was sworn in as the youngest city councilman ever in 2002,” he said. “I love serving the citizens of Manchester and I feel this new position will allow me to serve them in a better capacity.”
Mills said he prayed about making the move and felt making the switch was the best thing for him, his family and the citizens.
The council will now accept nominations to fill Mills term. Once accepted they will vote on the new member. Mills spot will be filled permanently in the November election.
Deadline to fill for the city council election is January 10th at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.