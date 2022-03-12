Manchester, Ky. – A ‘thorough investigation’ of all county officials in Clay County will begin here today by the Clay County grand jury.
“The investigation will be held to determine why law and order is at such a low ebb and why there is so little law enforcement,” the Rev. Woodrow Woods, foreman of the grand jury, said Thursday.
Woods began issuing summons for the Clay County officials Wednesday, requesting that they appear before the grand jury “in an effort to determine whether a breakdown of law enforcement is taking place.”
Among the officials being subpoenaed before the grand jury today are Judge William (Billie) Dixon, circuit judge of Clay, Leslie and Jackson counties and presiding judge of the Clay Circuit Court currently in session; Commonwealth Attorney Lester H. Burns, Jr., who was a candidate for the position of attorney general in 1967; County Judge Charles H. White; County Attorney Charles C. Smith; Clay County Sheriff J. Matt Sizemore and Magistrates Tole White, Donald Turner, Calvin Davidson and Homer Mills.
Testimony of the officials will be presented today to the grand jury “behind closed doors,” the Rev. Woods said.
He added that a complete report of the investigation and all its findings would be made public when the probe is complete.
“We hope the investigation will determine what can be done to improve the law enforcement of Clay County by all county officials. We of the grand jury feel something must be done. In fact, this is one of the best ways to determine what steps of improvement are best at this time,” the foreman said.
He declined to divulge the information or its source, upon which the investigation is based, saying such disclosure would be improper. The jury foreman stated, however, that stricter enforcement of the liquor traffic was needed and that more convictions should be obtained in court.
The current term of court, slated to end May 31, has been extended to June 15. The extension was ordered Thursday by Judge Dixon, who said the additional time would be needed to complete the unfinished business of the term.
Ministers Ask Action
The Clay County Ministerial Association, in an open letter to Judges Dixon, White, Smith, Burns and Sheriff Sizemore said:
“We are aware of the great increase in lawlessness in Clay County. This seems to be especially true in the sale and consumption of all alcoholic beverages. (Clay County is legally dry). The facts and results of this can be seen in almost every community in Clay County.
“Members of our churches are protesting against this in ever-increasing numbers. Not only are alcoholic beverages available to the average adult, but we are appalled by their availability to our young people. Besides this problem, reliable sources indicate that dope of every description is also available.
Support is Pledged
“This cannot continue. We ministers of Clay County will not stand by and watch our citizens ruined.
“We are also aware of the tremendous task and responsibility that is yours in the whole area of law enforcement. As individuals of the Ministerial Association we want to urge strict enforcement of the laws in Clay County, our commonwealth and our nation.
“We pledge ourselves to strict enforcement of the laws in whatever ways we can. We want you to know that you can count on our backing in the fulfillment of the responsibilities for which you were elected by the citizens of Clay County.”
The letter was signed by the Rev. Bill Holman, president of the ministerial organization, and Robert Gracey, secretary.
(Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Lexington Herald on May 24, 1968.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.