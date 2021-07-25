Scott, who has worked in the mountains for years as the associational mission strategist for the Enterprise Association, made an impression on the OBI president several years ago during a chapel service.
“C.B. came to speak in chapel and he absolutely captivated kids with his story,” Gritton said. “I’ve never seen anybody able to do that with our kids. You could have heard a pin drop. I never dreamed he’d be coming to join us full-time. When he called, he said, ‘You may not remember me,’ but I said, ‘Oh, I remember you. You captivated our students. That’s not the norm.’”
Scott has resigned as the AMS for Enterprise to bring his teaching and people skills to the Baptist school. He will teach half days and be “turned loose” in the community the rest of the day, Gritton said.
Scott, 67, said his goal is to “fight and finish well for Jesus.”
The dedicated minister has been trying to bounce back from some big events in his life, including the death of his wife in August 2019. In November of that same year, he was involved in an accident with a truck that hospitalized him eight times with six surgeries, including three that were life-threatening, he said.
“Then COVID hit and, truthfully, I was frustrated because I couldn't do everything I wanted to do,” he said. “When you’re a missionary, you go all the time. For me, associational missions is street missions. You get out there and do the work and help churches fulfill the Great Commission.”
Scott’s reputation for going throughout the mountains is well-documented. Seth Carter, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Paintsville and Enterprise's vice moderator, has always been impressed with Scott’s desire to share the gospel.
“When it comes to C.B., I would say that he is a man with convictions of steel who has a passion for fulfilling the Great Commission in a way that is absolutely profound,” Carter said.
Scott was contemplating what to do as he drove home from Nashville with friend and pastor Tim Searcy, who suggested he call Gritton and ask about a possible position.
Scott said his grown sons wanted him to retire in Alabama where they’re located. His two adopted daughters are here. Ashley is going to Alice Lloyd and Carrie lives with him.
“My heart was not in Alabama,” he said.
Scott said his wife’s passing hampered his associational work because she did the clerical work and “I was going to be the roadshow, making it missional by design.”
A change was necessary, he said, so he called Gritton to ask if anything was available.
“He is a guy who has done so much, so many different things in ministry,” Gritton said. “My only question was what’s the right fit? Where can I best utilize him?”
He said that having him around the students was a must though, so that’s why he will be teaching for half a day. His people skills will take him into the community with other projects associated with the school, Gritton said.
“I was thrilled to get him. We pretty quickly had him hired.”
Scott said his daughter, Carrie, also was excited about the move. She said it would “give her community” and that was important.
“I feel like this is the Lord’s will in my life at this time,” he said. “I feel very at peace with this and I think I can help the school. I love the kids. That’s where I’m best.”
