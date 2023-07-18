Minnie Lou Roberts, age 61 departed this life on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at her home. She was born on Friday, September 7, 1962 in Manchester to Matt and Francis Hollen Sizemore.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Jack Roberts, special friends: Jonathan and Alissa Butler, her brothers and sisters: Lonnie Sizemore and wife Lisa, Harold Sizemore and wife Mary (Kitty), Rex Sizemore and wife Charlotte, Stanley Sizemore and wife Mellie, Dean Sizemore and Ruby Parker as well as several nieces and nephews including: Ben Sizemore, Lucas Sizemore and Jeremy Sizemore.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Matt and Francis Sizemore and her brothers: Ray Sizemore, Herman Sizemore, Roy Sizemore and Ben Sizemore.
Funeral Services for Minnie Lou Roberts will be conducted on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. J. D. Hensley and Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
