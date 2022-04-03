Minnie Eunice Riley age 88 of Oneida, Kentucky passed away Tuesday - March 29, 2022 at her home. She was the widow of Willie Riley, she is survived by her son Carl Riley and wife Yolanda, her grandchildren; Carla Snow, Katrina Crawford and Patrick Riley, her great grandchildren; Ryleigh Snow, Caleb Snow, Will Gavin Crawford, Brandon Riley and Julianna Riley, her sister Gayle Pleasant and her brothers Clay Taylor and Lewis Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Vernal Bishop Taylor, her husband Willie and her sisters; Nancy Lopez and Callie Asslerbach.
A celebration of life for Minnie Eunice Riley was conducted at 5:00 P.M. April 3, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Daniel McFeeters presiding.
