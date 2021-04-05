Minnie Wagers, age 72, of Manchester, passed away Friday April 2nd, 2021 at her home.
Minnie is survived by two sons Stafford Jr. Wagers and wife Tammy Wagers, BIlly Dale Wagers and wife Carolyn Wagers and one daughter Anna Mae Roberts and husband Leslie Roberts.
She is also survived by 5 grandchildren Brittany Parrett and husband Brian, Justin Wagers and wife Melissa, Tori Clark and husband Mike, Austin Wagers and Jacob Wagers as well as the following great grandchildren: Bryianna Parrett, TItan Wagers, Blake Parrett, Aria Wagers, and Vivian Clark.
Minnie also leaves one brother Brian Smith and wife Lou and one sister Dorothy Sizemore both of Horse Creek.
Minnie is preceded in death by her husband Stafford Wagers, her parents Tink and Aliene Jones Smith and 3 brothers and sister: Brenda Henson, Arthur Smith, and Elmer Smith.
The funeral service for Minnie will be held 12 Noon Tuesday April 6th, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Jessie Kemp and Rick Holt officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith and Stewart Cemetery at Gregory Branch. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday April 5th, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
