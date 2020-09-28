(MANCHESTER, Ky) — No. 23 Kentucky stood their ground for three quarters before a CATastrophic fourth quarter fumble coupled with a botched fake punt derailed senior quarterback Terry Wilson’s long-awaited return. No. 8 Auburn took full advantage of the miscues and pulled away late for a 29-13 victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. Wilson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last year, completed 24 of 37 passes for 239 yards, rushed for 42 yards, and other than a few early jitters, displayed flashes of his former self.
Kavosiey Smoke turned on the jets and raced down the sideline in the first quarter for a 35-yard touchdown run which provided Kentucky’s only lead of the contest at 7-0. Smoke led the ‘Cats in rushing with 63 yards on 7 carries. WR Josh Ali hauled in 9 passes for 98 yards, and from a purely statistical perspective, the Wildcats appeared to have the upper hand. Kentucky dominated time of possession during the game (36:29 to 23:31), total yards gained (384 versus 324), and converted 12 of 19 3rd down attempts. So, what went wrong?
QB Terry Wilson breathed life into UK’s stagnant offense by completing an 8-yard TD pass to Akeem Hayes with one minute left in the third. Trailing 13-15 at the beginning of the fourth, and seemingly possessing momentum, Wilson called his own number and rushed toward the right sideline. Rather than slide and avoid potential contact, Wilson quickly spun away from a would be tackler, but failed to secure the ball. Wilson lost control and coughed up the football. On the play, Wilson endured a crushing blindside hit from a Tiger defender.
After the fumble, Auburn QB Bo Nix orchestrated a 5-play, 23-yard scoring drive highlighted by a Seth Williams 4-yard TD reception on a short fade route in the left corner of the end zone. On the day, Williams caught 6 passes for 112 yards. Adding insult to injury, punter Max Duffy’s fake punt attempt also resulted in an Auburn score when Nix connected on a 21-yard TD pass to senior WR Eli Stove which produced the final score of the game. Nix threw 3 TD’s and finished with 233 yards passing, completing 16 of 27 attempts.
Social media was abuzz after the blown Chris Rodriguez, Jr. TD just before the end of the first-half. Rodriguez clearly broke the plane of the goal line, but regardless of whether or not his knee touched prior, officials ruled the apparent touchdown null and void. Whether or not Rodriguez scored had little influence on the outcome of the contest. Solid football teams capitalize on mistakes, and that’s exactly what Auburn did during this matchup of ranked teams. Once again, the ‘Cats failed to defeat a top-ten opponent on the road.
Despite the loss, Kentucky boasts one of the best offensive lines in the country. Everyone knows that road wins don’t come easy in the SEC. Don’t forget, the ‘Cats more than held their own against the 8th-ranked team in the country. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops doesn’t play the blame game or wallow in self-pity after a setback. He’s a fierce competitor, and his players model that same mindset and mental toughness. Look for the ‘Cats to bounce back with a solid win at home next week against Ole Miss.
