The family of a missing Big Creek man is increasing the offer of a reward for his return to $10,000.
David Campbell, 49, disabled with Parkinson’s Disease, was last seen on Thursday, October 22 around noon near his home on Ky. 66 just north of Big Creek.
The family is offering the substantial reward for information leading to the return of Campbell, arrest(s) and conviction(s) of those involved in his disappearance. All tips will be confidential.
By 3 p.m. the day of his disappearance, Campbell’s caregivers, Danny and Gloria Gibson, contacted family members in the area asking if they had seen him. None had.
They called 911 to report him missing and a search by family and members of several area fire departments began combing the area.
Emergency personnel arrived and immediately began a complete canvas of the area mapping possible locations.
Along with law enforcement and first responders, family members and volunteers went to numerous residences in the area that Campbell may have went to. Nobody had seen him that day.
Various searches of the area have been conducted with no luck. Family members have also been searching remote locations near his home.
If you have seen David Campbell or have any information, please call 911 or contact family members at any of the following numbers: (606) 598-4149 or (606) 813-5343 or (606) 599-5959. Any tips will be kept confidential.
