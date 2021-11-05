Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards along with Detective Robert Reed arrested James Herbert Brick age 61 of Cherokee, North Carolina on Thursday afternoon November 4, 2021 at approximately 12:33 PM.
The arrest occurred at the intersection of I–75 at KY 80 (Exit 41) after Laurel Sheriff's investigators were dispatched by Laurel 911 to observe for a silver colored Toyota passenger car that was allegedly traveling through the construction area north of London – the vehicle was reported traveling southbound.
The complainant was behind the vehicle and noticed a female passenger in the vehicle making hand gestures that are known on.the social media platform "Tik Tok" to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence. The complainant advised 911 that the female appeared to be in distress. In addition, the complainant noted that the vehicle was being driven by a male subject.
As the vehicle traveled southbound on I–75 the complainant continued to follow the vehicle giving Laurel 911 dispatch updates on the suspect’s vehicle's location. Laurel Sheriff's investigators positioned themselves at exit 41 at London to observe for the suspect vehicle and were advised by the complainant that the vehicle was exiting the interstate at exit 41.
As the suspect vehicle exited Laurel Sheriff's detectives and deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Toyota passenger car and conducted an investigation on its occupants.
It was learned through investigation that the female passenger was a reported missing juvenile – reported by her parents on Tuesday morning missing from Asheville, North Carolina. A check through NCIC confirmed that she was a reported missing person. The female juvenile told Sheriff's investigators that she had gotten with the male subject and traveled through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and into Ohio where the accused had relatives. When the male subject’s relatives realized that the female in his custody was under age and reported missing, the accused left Ohio traveling southbound and the female juvenile then began attempting to get motorists attention to call 911. During the investigation deputies also located a phone in the accused possession that allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner. James Herbert Brick was charged with unlawful imprisonment – first-degree; possession of matter sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under age 18 – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Other agencies assisting on the investigation included: London City Police, Kentucky State Police, social services, Asheville North Carolina Police department, Cherokee North Carolina Police Dept., FBI London Kentucky office, FBI Asheville North Carolina office. Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Brent France. Case officers for the Laurel County Sheriff's office are: Lieut. Chris Edwards, and Detective Robert Reed. Investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.