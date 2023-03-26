Mitchell Asher, age 65, of London, passed away Friday March 24th, 2023 at his home. He was a Coal Miner at Shamrock Coal Company for 20 Plus Years. Mitchell was a very loved person and will be greatly missed.
Mitchell is survived by his wife Elaine Asher of London, and the following children: Michael Allen Asher, Beverly, KY, Randall Thomas and Kelly Asher, London, Michelle Burlene Asher, London, and Ashley Nicole Asher, of London, He is also survived by his father Burley Asher of Beverly, KY.
He is also survived by the following sisters: Teresa and Billy Collett, Roark, KY, Randy and Freda Asher, Lexington, KY, Carol Ramp, Ft. Myers, FL, Julia and Earl Carpenter, London, and Woodrow Asher, Harlan, KY.
He is further survived by the following grandchildren: Laurynn Raines, Nate Asher, Madison Romans, Bonnie Asher, Jackson Asher, Colton Asher, Tate Asher, Wesson Asher, and Tanner Lovins, he also leaves a host of other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Asher.
The funeral service for Mitchell will be held 2 PM Tuesday March 28th, 2023 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Ward Officiating. Burial will follow in the Asher Cemetery in London. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
