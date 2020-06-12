Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on June 10, 2020 at approximately 11:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Cody Blackwell arrested Nancy Mitchell, 37 of Arrowhead Court. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a possible stolen vehicle. Deputy Brumley made contact with the above mentioned subject who was in possession of the vehicle. Through investigation it was determined the above mentioned subject was under the influence of intoxicants. The above mentioned subject admitted that she had been in the vehicle majority of the day.
Nancy Mitchell, 37 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle
• Menacing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.