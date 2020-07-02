Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 2, 2020 at approximately 8:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith and Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Abbie Mitchell, 34 of Bridge Street. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputies was dispatched to a complaint of a female subject taking items from different mailboxes. Deputies made contact with the above around the Whitehall Church holding items in her arms, through investigation it was determined that the female had taken numerous packages along with an assortment of mail from various mailboxes. Once the subject was being placed under arrest and became extremely belligerent, once placed in the back of the patrol car she started kicking the patrol windows and door. The photos attached are provided by the Clay County Detention Center and Deputy Arnold. Pictured below along with intake photo is items that was taken, if you believe they may belong to you please contact the Clay County Sheriff Office (606) 598-3471 or Clay County Dispatch (606) 598-8411. You'll need proper identification along with verification of items belonging to owner.
Abbie Mitchell, 34 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Theft of Mail Matter
• Resisting Arrest
• Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.