Mitchell Collins, 69, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 31st, at Advent Health Manchester Hospital, County.
Mitchell was born in, KY on July 7, 1950, a son of the late Tanis Jewell (Jones) and Dee Collins, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Baker) Collins; his daughter, Shelia Danielle Collins of Manchester; and his stepdaughter, Crystal Henson and husband Steven.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Katelyn Collett, Julia Collett, Jacob Smith, Hannah Henson, Kaylee Henson, Ashlynn Henson, Kiri Baker, Skyler Estep, Baydon Estep; one great-grandchild, Jocelyn Kate Henson; his sister, Sheila Louise Marion and husband Gary of Tennessee; and his brother, Michael Collins and wife Linda of Manchester.
In addition to his parents, Mitchell was preceded in death by his son, Arthur Shannon Collins.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be held on Friday, April 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Richard Sams officiating. Private Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery on Collins Fork Rd.
A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at 1 PM on Friday, April 3rd at Facebook.com/BrittonFuneralHome.
