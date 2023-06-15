Mitchell Jones, age 87, of London, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
He leaves behind four children, Charlotte Creech & husband Donald, Robert Jones, Douglas Jones, Jan Mosley & husband Harold, all of London, KY; six siblings, Ronald Jones of London, KY, Omer jones & wife Jane of McPherson, KS, Margie Mueller & husband Douglas of Prospect, KY, Nelson Jones & wife Jessie of London, KY, Lynn Smith & husband Linden of London, KY, Lorraine Jones of London, KY; eleven grandchildren, Brittany Cawood, Jason Collins, Travis Collins, Zack Jones, Kelsey Gabbard, Alicia Mosley, Devon Mosley, Noah Jones, Brandon Smith, Haley Stepp, Tyler Baker; ten great grandchildren; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Gaither Jones; his parents, James Elbert and Elva Barnard Jones; two children, Elva Lee Jones, Curtis Andrew Jones; three siblings, Anna Lee Sawyer, Bert Wayne Jones, Earlene Fiechter.
Mitchell, also fondly known as "Ralph" or "Big Poppa" was born to James Elbert and Elva Jones in a barn located in Clay County Kentucky. At the time of his birth the family was residing in the barns loft. Assisted by a midwife, Elva gave birth to her first child on March 22, 1936 giving Mitchell the right to say "yes, I was born in a barn".
Mitchell left his Kentucky home around the age of 18 to seek work in the steel mills of Gary, Indiana where he would soon meet his wife to be. While walking along some railroad track, a girl by the name of Faye caught his attention, they married in 1957.
Mitchell and Faye started a family that resulted in a total of six children, 5 of which were born in Gary, Indiana. The family moved back to his home town, London, Kentucky in 1968, they bought the farm where they remained for the next 55 years.
Mitchell was a hardworking man who eventually started his own business working as a licensed electrician/HVAC installer.
Some of his hobbies included hunting, fishing and playing cards with his family.
Mitchell will be affectionately remembered by many as a good, honest and kind man. His children will think often about his silly side as they remember one of his dinner time sayings "I'm going to eat every tater and pea in the bowl."
Funeral services for Mitchell Jones will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Dennis Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Family Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
