Mitchell “Mitch” Henson, age 52, formerly of Manchester, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday - December 28, 2021 in Elsmere,Kentucky.
He leaves to mourn his passing a son, Triaunton Tynez Henson of Richmond, Indiana; two grandchildren, Tyvieon Traylen Henson and Trinity Ty’Shell Henson also of Richmond, Indiana; his mother, Billie Jean (Billy) Bradford of Elsmere, Kentucky; two brothers, Michael Anthony (Debra) Jackson of Louisville, Kentucky and Mark Anthony Jackson of Manchester, Kentucky; and a sister, Kimberly Michelle (Kenneth) Fogle of Burlington, Kentucky. He also leaves a bonus brother, Kaid (Renee) Rogers of Manchester, Kentucky; a cousin and best friend, William Robert Walker of Richmond, Indiana; a special love, Robin Isom-Hampton of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harrington Thompson of Manchester, Kentucky; and Ruby Lee Allen of Miami, Florida.
A Memorial Service for Mitch Henson will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday - January 21, 2022 at Horse Creek Baptist Church.
