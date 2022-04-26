Mrs. Mitzi Karen Steely, age 65 departed this life on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sunday, August 26, 1956 in Manchester to Chester and Frances Smith Webb. She was a social worker and a member of the Garrard Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Dennis Steely, her son Gilbert Steely and Kara, her daughter Elizabeth Bryant and Timothy as well as her 3 grandchildren: Gabriella Bryant, Abigail Bryant and Addison Steely. Also surviving is her sister: Tammie (Gary) Brooks, her nieces: Renata (Nicole) Osborne, Whitney Brennan, Laura Metcalf and Megan Bowling and her nephews: Roger (Janet) Osborne and Derek Harris and these great nieces and nephews: Mason, Olivia, Cadence, Kennedy and Beckham Osborne.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Chester and Frances Webb, her brother: Chester “Teddy” Webb, II and her great nephew: Keaton Lee Osborne.
A memorial service for Mrs. Mitzi Karen Steely will be conducted on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Steve Crumpler will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after6 PM on Wednesday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
