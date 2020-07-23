It’s been a long and winding road, but Opening Day is here at last.
And the 2020 MLB season starts Thursday, July 23, with a bang, as the Yankees travel to the nation’s capital to face the reigning World Series-champion Nationals for a massive pitchers' duel between Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer (7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN). Then, former American League MVP winner Mookie Betts makes his much-anticipated Dodgers debut as Los Angeles hosts its fierce rival, the Giants, in Chavez Ravine (10:08 p.m. ET, ESPN).
This will be an Opening Day like no other due to the coronavirus pandemic, obviously falling much later on the calendar and staged without standing-room-only crowds in the seats. It also kicks off a wholly unique 60-game schedule that is completely regional: Teams will play two-thirds of their games against division foes, and then the remaining one-third against clubs in geographically corresponding divisions in the opposite league (East vs. East, Central vs. Central, West vs. West). Still, there is plenty of intrigue across the Opening Day slate -- including the debuts of Josh Donaldson with the Twins (at White Sox), and Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas with the Reds (vs. Tigers).
Here is a breakdown of all 15 opening matchups (split between Thursday and Friday), listed in order of start time (all times ET). Every game is available live on MLB.TV (local and national blackout restrictions apply), and those that will be broadcast nationally on ESPN or MLB Network have been noted below.
THURSDAY GAMES
Yankees at Nationals (7:08 p.m., ESPN): What a way to open the season, with the defending World Series champions beginning their title defense against a hungry Yankees club that has won at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons. The pitching matchup features a three-time Cy Young Award winner (Scherzer) and a favorite for that honor in the AL this season (Cole) making his Yankees debut after signing a nine-year, $324 million contract. If that weren’t enough, this is only the second time in history that an Opening Day pitching matchup will be a rematch of hurlers who battled in the previous year’s World Series (Edinson Vólquez and Matt Harvey, 2016).
Giants at Dodgers (10:08 p.m., ESPN)^: Clayton Kershaw is back on the mound for Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, just as it should be. The left-hander missed last year’s opener due to a shoulder injury, snapping his streak of eight straight Opening Day starts, though that was already more than any other Dodgers pitcher in franchise history. Based on the historical precedent, the Giants will have their hands full in this one. Not only is Kershaw’s career 1.05 ERA on Opening Day the lowest since earned runs became an official stat in both leagues in 1913 (minimum five Opening Day starts), but Kershaw has held San Francisco to a 1.74 ERA over their nearly 50 meetings. That’s the lowest ERA for any active pitcher against a single opponent (minimum 140 innings).
FRIDAY GAMES
Braves at Mets (4:10 p.m., ESPN): Opening Day has been the Mets’ time to shine, as the franchise ranks first all-time in winning percentage (.655) in the first game of the season, including victories in 38 of the past 50 openers and each of the past three. It also helps to have Jacob deGrom on the mound -- assuming the right-hander is in fact ready to go -- as he looks to become the first pitcher to win three straight Cy Young Awards since Randy Johnson (1999-2002). The Braves will counter with 22-year-old Mike Soroka, who will be the franchise’s youngest Opening Day starter since 1878. Soroka, who had the NL’s lowest home run rate last year, will have to contend with slugger Pete Alonso, who is fresh off setting MLB’s rookie home run record (53).
Tigers at Reds (6:10 p.m., MLB Network): For the seventh straight season, Nick Castellanos will be playing in a Tigers opener. But this time will be a bit different, as he will be making his Reds debut. Castellanos, who signed with Cincinnati as a free agent, will become the rare high-profile player to face his old club on his first Opening Day in a new uniform. While Detroit tries to turn things around following a 114-loss season, Castellanos will be attempting to lead the Reds to their first postseason appearance since the 2013 NL Wild Card Game. Meanwhile, Joey Votto is slated to start his 12th straight Opening Day -- the longest active streak for a first baseman.
Blue Jays at Rays (6:40 p.m.): This Opening Day will look quite a bit different for Toronto, which has a new ace in free agent acquisition Hyun-Jin Ryu, who will be making his Blue Jays debut. This also will be the first Opening Day for some 2019 midseason callups such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio. Coincidentally, it was at Tropicana Field in 2011 where the elder Vladimir Guerrero made the final Opening Day start of his Hall of Fame career, playing for the Orioles. The younger Guerrero will step in against a pitcher 15 years his senior in the Rays’ Charlie Morton (36), who will become the oldest pitcher to start on Opening Day for any team since 41-year-old Bartolo Colón for the 2015 Mets.
Marlins at Phillies (7:05 p.m.): The Joe Girardi era begins in Philly with some new faces (such as shortstop Didi Gregorius) but also with the now-familiar sight of Aaron Nola on the mound. Nola will become the first Phillies pitcher since Hall of Famer Roy Halladay (2010-12) to start three straight openers, and he will look for support from the likes of Bryce Harper, whose five career Opening Day homers tie him with Albert Pujols for the lead among active players. The Marlins will be trying to win their opener for the first time since 2014, thereby snapping the NL’s longest Opening Day losing streak.
Royals at Indians (7:10 p.m.): Starting the season at home for only the second time in the past eight seasons, the Indians will begin the post-Corey Kluber era by handing the ball to Shane Bieber following his breakout 2019 campaign. The righty will be the first pitcher other than Kluber to start an opener for the team since Justin Masterson in ‘14. Cleveland is trying to rebound from becoming the first MLB team since the ‘05 Indians to miss the playoffs while winning at least 93 games. The Royals, in manager Mike Matheny’s team debut, will start Danny Duffy on the mound for the third time over the past four season openers. Slugger Jorge Soler will set out to defend his AL home run title after crushing a surprising 48 last year.
Brewers at Cubs (7:10 p.m., ESPN): These two teams are separated by less than 90 miles, and there has been little daylight between them over the past few years. Since 2017, the NL Central rivals have identical records (271-216), with the Cubs holding a tiny edge (30-28) in head-to-head matchups, and both clubs winning one division title and making the postseason twice. They figure to be close again in 2020, as part of a highly competitive division. Both teams also have first-time Opening Day starters in this one, with Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks taking on Christian Yelich and company, and Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff facing off against Javier Báez and the rest of the Cubs’ big bats.
Orioles at Red Sox (7:30 p.m.): Surprisingly, this is the first time the Orioles will begin their season at Fenway Park since 1966, when Brooks Robinson and Frank Robinson both homered in a win over Carl Yastrzemski and the Sox. That’s one of many Opening Day victories for Baltimore, which owns the third-best record all-time in openers (.593), although its eight-game win streak ended last year against the Yankees. Boston will play its first Opening Day without Mookie Betts since 2015, but the Red Sox have no shortage of firepower in a lineup that features Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.
Rockies at Rangers (8:05 p.m.): Opening Day for the Rangers means the grand opening of their new ballpark, Globe Life Field. Texas is also unveiling its frontline starting pitching trio of Lance Lynn, Mike Minor and newly acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber over the course of Opening Weekend. Lynn, whose 246 strikeouts last season were the third-most by a Rangers pitcher (behind Nolan Ryan’s 301 in 1989 and Yu Darvish’s 277 in 2013), gets the ball for Game No. 1. For the Rockies, superstar Nolan Arenado begins his eighth season looking to extend his MLB infielder record of seven straight Gold Gloves to start his career -- and he has to be a favorite to win a third straight Platinum Glove, too.
Twins at White Sox (8:10 p.m.): The Bomba Squad is back after setting the MLB single-season home run record with 307 last year (beating the Yankees by one). The ageless Nelson Cruz -- who became just the fourth 38-year-old with a 40-homer season after Barry Bonds, Darrell Evans and Hank Aaron -- and newcomer Josh Donaldson (37 homers for the Braves in ‘19) lead the Twins into 2020. The up-and-coming White Sox squad features sophomore Eloy Jiménez (31 homers last year) and rookie Luis Robert (MLB’s No. 3 prospect), to go along with first-time Opening Day starter Lucas Giolito, who went from the worst ERA among qualified starters in 2018 to fifth-best in the AL last season.
Pirates at Cardinals (8:15 p.m.): Jack Flaherty just pitched one of the best second halves of all time in 2019 -- his 0.91 ERA after the All-Star break was the third-lowest ever for a qualified pitcher. Now the Cardinals’ 24-year-old ace gets his first career Opening Day start, trying to pick up where he left off as St. Louis seeks a second straight NL Central crown in 2020. Pittsburgh is led by breakout slugger Josh Bell, whose 37 home runs last season were a record for a Bucs first baseman and the most by any Pirate since Brian Giles in 2002.
D-backs at Padres (9:10 p.m.): Madison Bumgarner is about to pitch his first game ever in a non-Giants uniform. The three-time World Series champion makes his D-backs debut as Arizona’s Opening Day starter, his sixth time getting the ball on Opening Day. Bumgarner has more strikeouts against the Padres, 231, than he does against any other team. The Padres’ young stars lead the way into the 2020 season, as 24-year-old Chris Paddack gets his first career Opening Day start -- he had a 1.08 ERA against the D-backs as a rookie -- and 21-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. headlines San Diego’s lineup.
Mariners at Astros (9:10 p.m.): Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander takes the mound for Houston, fresh off joining the 3,000-strikeout club and notching his first career 300-strikeout season. The Astros, who fell just short in Game 7 of last year’s Fall Classic, will try to finish the job this year after a tumultuous offseason and bring new manager Dusty Baker that elusive World Series ring in his “last hurrah.” For the Mariners, playing Opening Day stateside is a change from a year ago -- remember, they kicked off the 2019 season in Japan (Ichiro’s sendoff series). Marco Gonzales started that game in the Tokyo Dome, and he starts this year in Houston, maintaining his Opening Day starter duties after Félix Hernández started the previous 10 openers for Seattle. MORE>
Angels at Athletics (10:10 p.m., ESPN): Mike Trout begins his 10th season in Major League Baseball, and that means he’s about to officially become eligible for the Hall of Fame. The reigning and three-time AL MVP is the best position player of all time at his age -- at least, by Wins Above Replacement, with Trout’s 72.8 WAR through his age-27 season ranking No. 1 in history ahead of Ty Cobb. On the other side, the A’s are seeking their third straight postseason appearance after earning AL Wild Card berths in 2017 and ‘18. They’re led by third baseman extraordinaire Matt Chapman, the AL’s back-to-back reigning Platinum Glove winner.
