With festival’s canceling across the state, one will occur and it will happen right here in Manchester!
Organizers of the Manchester Music Festival received approval Monday to host their event this year. It will take place August 27-29th in downtown.
MMF chairperson Tim Parks says having the event will not be an easy task.
“Things are going to look a lot different,” he said. “The vendors have been cut in half and high traffic areas will be sanitized every 20 minutes. It’s been a long and well planned out process by each party involved. At the end of the day it’s a personal choice if you go to the show. If you don’t feel safe going please stay home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.