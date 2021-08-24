After taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manchester Music Festival returns starting Thursday night!
This year’s lineup is one of the best you’ll find at any festival in Kentucky,” said Manchester Music Festival chairman Tim Parks.
Festivities will get underway at 5 p.m. with a parade through downtown Manchester. Opening ceremonies will start at 6 p.m. followed by the festival’s first musical act taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.
Trippin Roots will perform followed by The Josephines at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will conclude the night at 10:15 p.m.
Festivities will start at 1:30 p.m. on Friday with Billiam Stivers followed by Jen Tackett at 2 p.m.
Andrew Moore will take the stage at 3 p.m. followed by Nolan Taylor at 4.
The evening acts will get underway with Grayson Jenkins at 5 p.m. followed by Rye Davis at 6 p.m.
The nightcap will feature the popular group Sundy Best at 7:30 p.m. with The Steel Woods at 9:30 p.m., an American Country Rock band out of Nashville, TN.
“I really feel like our community will enjoy our Friday night lineup with Sundy Best and The Steel Woods,” Parks said. “The Steel Woods are a great southern rock act.”
Saturday’s lineup will get underway at 2 p.m. with Brandon Fulson.
At 3 p.m. Clay County’s own Deep South Band will have their reunion and perform for the first time in many years.
“If you grew up listening to these local boys play in the 1980’s you will not want to miss this,” Parks added.
Another local group, Bourbon Branch, will take the stage at 4 p.m. followed by County Wide at 5 p.m.
Saturday night’s lineup will get underway at 6 p.m. with Josh Morningstar and Lucero at 7:30 p.m.
The featured act for the festival starts at 9:30 p.m. with The White Buffalo. The White Buffalo is Jake Smith—singer, songwriter, guitarist, teller of stories, Emmy nominee, Parks added.
“If you are a fan of Sons of Anarchy and remember the final scene of Jax Teller, the song in the background was from The White Buffalo.”
The festival will also have numerous food vendors with Big Blue Smokehouse as the domestic beer vendor this year.
“I invite everyone to come out to this family friendly festival and have a good time,” Parks said.
