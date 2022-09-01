It will be an exciting Labor Day weekend in as the Fourth Annual Manchester Music Festival starts Thursday.
The festival was recently voted as the second best in Kentucky by readers of Kentucky Living Magazine.
Festival president and tourism director Tim Parks says this year’s may be one of the best with Black Stone Cherry as the main act on Saturday night.
“It’s an honor to be voted as one of the best festivals in Kentucky,” he said. “Each year we try to make it better than the previous one. We just booked our biggest act in the history of the festival for this one.”
Black Stone Cherry, natives of Edmonton, Kentucky, have opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company and are currently on tour.
“They’ve released seven studio albums over the past few years and promise to bring a lively show to town,” Parks said. “They’re loud, raucous and will put on a great show!”
This year’s festival returns to Labor Day weekend and will start Thursday, September 1st with the annual parade at 5:45 p.m. Pizza Hut manager Rose Rogers is this year’s Grand Marshal.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the main stage followed by the opening act of Cody Lee Meece and The Poor Excuses.
At 8:30 p.m. Them Dirty Roses will follow with fireworks beginning at 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s acts kick off at 1:20 p.m. with Charity Gilbert. Donovan Howard takes the stage at 2 p.m. followed by Travis Napier and Laurel Lewis.
Friday night begins with Brandon Martin at 5 p.m. and the Laid Back Country Picker at 6 p.m. Hannah Dasher takes the stage at 8 p.m. and The Wilder Blue at 9:30 p.m.
“This lineup for Friday night could be a headline show for most festivals,” Parks said.
Saturday gets underway with MTV Billiam at 1:15 p.m. followed by Sydney Adams at 2 p.m.
Local favorite Deep South takes the stage at 3 p.m. followed by Eric Bolander and These Assholes at 4 p.m.
The Band of Heathens kicks off Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mike and the Moonpies at 7:30 p.m. and Black Stone Cherry at 9:30 p.m.
Along with the great musical acts, Parks said a great line of vendors and food booths will also be in Manchester.
“Come on down and have a good time,” Parks said. “We invite everyone to come as this will be a great three days of music.”
