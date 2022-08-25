In less than a week the streets of downtown will come alive as the Fourth Annual Manchester Music Festival.
The festival was recently voted as the second best in Kentucky by readers of Kentucky Living Magazine.
Festival president and tourism director Tim Parks says this year’s may be one of the best with Black Stone Cherry as the main act on Saturday night.
“It’s an honor to be voted as one of the best festivals in Kentucky,” he said. “Each year we try to make it better than the previous one. We just booked our biggest act in the history of the festival for this one.”
Black Stone Cherry, natives of Edmonton, Kentucky, have opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company and are currently on tour.
“They’ve released seven studio albums over the past few years and promise to bring a lively show to town,” Parks said. “They’re loud, raucous and will put on a great show!”
This year’s festival returns to Labor Day weekend and will start Thursday, September 1st with the annual parade at 5:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.