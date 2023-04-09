Hello friends! I hope y’all are enjoying this beautiful weather the good Lord has gave us the last few days.
I know I’m sure enjoying it. I want to thank everyone for their good comments and generous gestures on behalf of Manchester Music Fest winning an APPY.
APPY stands for Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards.
There are 13 different states in Appalachia. There are hundreds of music festivals in this Appalachian coverage.
To be able to win two years in a row is mind blowing to me. We have a group of dedicated volunteers who understand hospitality, dedication, passion, and work ethic.
Having a festival of this magnitude is super challenging. There isn’t anything easy about pulling this off each year.
It literally takes a year to plan everything. So I want to give a huge shoutout to all the board members, the Manchester Tourism Commission, the volunteers, and our wonderful community that shows up each year to enjoy the music, food, atmosphere, and fellowship.
The lineup for 2023 will be coming to you soon.
We sure live in a great town. I’m so proud to be from Manchester. Much love and thanks to all!!
