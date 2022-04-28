Hello Friends! Recently I forgot to mention a very important topic that I’m so proud of. The Manchester Music Festival won an Appy award for best music festival. Appy is short for The Appalachian Arts and Entertainment awards. Last year I was honored to win an Appy individually for the Community Arts and Entertainment Award.
That award was gratifying but nothing as special as MMF winning the best Music Festival. Since 2017 a group of volunteers have poured their heart and soul into this festival. These folks have spent countless hours and lots of blood, sweat, and tears organizing and working this event. Think of the magnitude of this honor. The Appalachian Mountains stretch 2,000 miles. The small town of Manchester Kentucky and 12 volunteers were voted by their peers as the best in the 2,000-mile range. In my opinion that astronomical.
I remember the legendary Coach Bobby Keith telling me long ago that anything worth having is worth working for. Boy has the work been done and it’s paying off. The board members deserve all the credit. Putting on a show of this magnitude is no easy feat. Besides dealing with the outside elements such as extreme heat or rain these folks must spend a year to put together this production.
There is no way I could list all the chores that each of these folks must accomplish before the first week of September. I will assure you that the list is substantial. We don’t always agree but we never waiver from the fact that the majority vote wins, and we will support each other and the festival. No one individual is bigger than Manchester Music Fest. I want to sincerely thank all my brothers and sisters of MMF. I want to thank all our community supporters of MMF. The Manchester Tourism Commission deserve all the credit for giving some long-haired hippy looking people an opportunity. I know it’s not for everyone, and that’s completely fine. You don’t have to respect us, but you can’t ignore us. Much love Manchester!!
