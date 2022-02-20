Mona Jean Gibson age 44 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Friday at her home. She was the mother of Starr Mathis and Hunter Gibson, the daughter of Beatrice Davidson, sister of Chad Davidson and wife Emily and Sabrina King and husband Jonathan, aunt of Chandler, Bryleigh, Jonathan, Hollie, Brantlee, Skyleigh, Taylor and Willow, also surviving are her best friends Geri and Angela. She was preceded in death by her father Ivan Davidson and her grandparents; Oakley & Lonzie Davidson and Seldon & Martha Bell Davidson.
Funeral services for Mona Jean Gibson will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. - Tuesday - February 22, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Robert Rice and Rev. Wayne Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Davidson Cemetery. The family of Mona Jean Gibson will receive friends after 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday - February 22, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
