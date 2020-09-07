Mona LaTurza Cochran, age 72, of Sandusky, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Cochran of Sandusky, Ohio, her daughter Rebecca Sakaley (James), and her granddaughter Maddy Tumbleson of Columbia Station, Ohio. Her father, Oakley Hacker of Manchester, her sisters Vallery LaTurza of Lexington and Fatima Brown (Larry), and her brother Vincent (Ann) of Manchester. Her niece Tracy Mott (Robert) and her nephew Tony Hacker (Michile), her great-niece Ana Claire Mott and great-nephews Chandler, Mayson, and Cooper Hacker. Also her best friend of 50 years, Carolyn Rudy, of Sandusky, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her mother, Nella Mae (Ruth) Hacker.
She was a lover of books and animals and going to the movies. Mona was our beloved daughter, mom, wife, sister, nana, aunt, and friend. As much as we loved her, she loved us more. Her life will be celebrated with a private service in Columbia Station, Ohio.
