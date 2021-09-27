Monday Night Football will take on a new meaning tonight asClay County (3-1) plays host to the Harlan County Black Bears (2-3) in what will be the Tigers first home game ever on their brand-new turf field. Coach Sizemore and Co. are excited coming off of their bye week and will be ready with a full week of rest.
Sizemore says he can feel the excitement amongst the players and the community, as it’s a very mutual feeling. “There is a lot of excitement around our football program right now with our recent trend of success on the field along with the upgrades that are occurring in our facilities,” said Sizemore. “Our kids and coaches couldn’t be more excited to get out there and get to work in our new facilities, especially with our home opener coming up. Our players and coaches have been committed over the last several years to building a respectable, competitive football program year in and year out and these new upgrades are going to go a long way in giving us what we need to continue to push for excellence.”
When asked about how it will feel to be the first team to step foot on the new playing surface, Coach Sizemore says it will be an amazing experience. “It’s going to be surreal for our players and coaches to experience walking out there for that first game,” continued Sizemore. As I’ve always said, our kids are better than anybody’s and deserve every good thing that comes their way. I speak for everybody in our football program when I talk about how excited and how thankful we are for the investment.”
Back to brass tax, the team visiting our brand-new field cannot be taken lightly, and Sizemore knows this firsthand. “We are playing a very tough opponent this week with the Harlan County Black Bears coming to town,” said Sizemore. “They are going to provide a tough challenge for us as they really look like what you would expect a Harlan County team to look like after seeing them over the last decade. They are going to be big, fast, and they will play physical on both sides of the ball. They have one of the top running backs in the state in their backfield along with some other guys that will also run very hard for them offensively. Defensively, they have shown multiple looks against different opponents, so we have a lot to prepare for going into the game on the offensive side of the ball.”
To win the contest, Coach Sizemore believes the team simply has to remain consistent and stick to the fundamentals. “For us to be successful, we are going to have to do the things that we strive to do every week and that is play fundamentally sound and be physical,” said Sizemore. “Our kids are going to have to go out there execute at a high level while playing with great intensity and physicality. I don’t want to sound cliché but in reality, we have to do the obvious things like slowing down the run and taking care of the football on offense. We constantly stress to our guys about the importance of playing team ball and that will have to be on display this week for us to have success, we need everyone out there to do their job. It’s going to take a team effort to win this week, but I believe our kids are very bought in to what we do, and they will go out there and play to the best of their ability.”
Kickoff is slated for 6:30PM, Monday, September 27th at Tiger Stadium.
