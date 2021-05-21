Monica Lynn Jones Cottongim, age 69, of Ham Hollow Road departed this life on Wednesday May 19, 2021. She was born on Sunday, June 17, 1951 to Gillis and Nettie (Smith) Jones in Manchester, Kentucky. She is a member of Manchester Gospel Mission Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Cottongim, her grandson Trenton Abner, and the following sisters: Ruth Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio; Lula Jones of Loveland, Ohio; Bonnie Gulley of Cincinnati, Ohio; Carol Allen and husband Kenneth of London, KY; Linda Wagers and husband Bill of Manchester; Debbie Minton and husband T.L. of Manchester. She is also survived by the following nieces and nephews: Tina Haunert, Roger Smith, Brent Davidson, Keeley Davidson, Danny Davidson, Michael Beckman, Jamie Hoskins, Cheryl Burchfield, Stephen Hoskins, Charles R. Jones, Meghan Jones, Frank Jones, Misty Whitaker, Travis Wagers, and Jennifer Barrett. She also leaves surviving two special friends, Glenna Lyttle and Joyce Crawford, in addition to numerous great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gillis and Nettie Jones; her son, Ronald Brandon Cottongim; her sisters, Wilma Davidson and Kathy Jones; her brothers, Charles Jones, W. P. Jones, and Mendel Jones; her nephew, Greg Jones; and her great niece, Francheska Jones.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Wagers and Rev. Tess Lipps officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
