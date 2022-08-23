Monroe “Sac” Garrison, age 76 departed this life on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on Thursday, December 6, 1945 in Manchester to John and Martha (Hacker) Garrison. He worked pipeline construction and was a member of the Manchester Baptist Church. He served our country in the United States Army during Vietnam.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Carol Joan (Hacker) Garrison; his son: Jason Garrison and two grandsons: Cole Garrison and Skyler Garrison. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Mona Burchell, James Garrison, Sallie Bowling, Sandra Langdon, Nordy Garrison and Paul Garrison.
He is preceded in death by his parents: John and Martha Garrison; his son: Wesley Monroe Garrison and his brother: Skyler Garrison.
Funeral Services for Monroe Garrison will be conducted on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ken Bolin will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, after 12 PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the Gideons International.
