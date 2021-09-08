For weeks the Red Bird community has been battling lost internet and phone service due to line thefts.
Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 2, 2021 at approximately 10:35 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Detective Jeff Kelsey arrested Ronnie Gray, 48 of Lower Spring Creek Road. The arrest occurred on Lower Spring Creek Road following an investigation into recent Windstream Utility Line thefts along South Highway 66. The subject was located and arrested without incident. The subject also had two active warrants for his arrest through Clay District Court. Sheriff Detective Jeff Kelsey states that more arrest are expected in this case.
Ronnie Gray, 48 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
• Theft by Unlawful Taking $1,000< $10,000
