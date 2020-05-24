A Clay County woman has posted on her social media that she, her two sons and her aunt have all tested positive for COVID-19.
Melinda Sizemore made the post Sunday morning requesting prayer for her family as they battle the virus. She is the mother of the 14-year-old teen the Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed as positive Saturday.
The following is a statement from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department: We report three new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clay County, bringing the county’s cumulative total of confirmed cases to six. The individuals, a 43 year old female, 3 year old male, and 68 year old female, are family contacts to the teen whose case was reported yesterday. The families are self-isolating and managing symptoms at home. Clay County Health Department nurses started contact tracing on Saturday. They are working with individuals who came in contact with the positive cases to self-quarantine, get tested, and monitor themselves for symptoms.
Clay now has five active cases of COVID-19 with a sixth listed as recovered, according to the CVDHD.
