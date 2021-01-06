Clay County Public Schools will resume in-person learning on January, 11th, 2021, using an A/B in-person schedule. This means students will be divided into two groups, each coming 2 days a week in person. Group A will attend on Monday and Tuesday in-person, and work virtually Wednesday through Friday. Group B will attend on Wednesday and Thursday in-person, and work virtually on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
Clay County Middle School/Clay County High School:
- While Group A is attending classes in person, Group B will be participating virtually through Livestream instruction. The instruction will be just like a normal school week, with instruction/lessons building sequentially each day as it would during a normal school week. The Livestream will be MANDATORY for all students. If students choose to do totally virtual learning, they will be using Livestream four days per week; assignments should be completed each day unless otherwise noted by the teacher. The 5thday, Friday, all students will be working virtually at home, based upon teachers’ classroom requirements.
- Again, instruction should mirror a normal school week. Odysseyware will be an option to be used on Friday ONLY. Instruction is being adapted now due to time, the need for more teacher/student interaction and engagement, pacing guide concerns, etc. We want our students to have the best instruction possible, considering each situation as it is encountered.
- If there are situations where students have poor internet, or no internet service, parents/students should contact their school for another option.
- The lessons will be recorded each so that students can review them or use as needed.
- Livestream for students is MANDATORY, so students are EXPECTED to participate each day.
- Our goal is to get students back in person five days a week. The above option is not what we were hoping for at this point in the school year, but we want to make sure we have sufficient staff in the building. This option will allow us to make a better transition to full-time in-person instruction. The Board of Education has the health and well-being of its students and staff at the forefront of every decision that is made.
Elementary Schools – Grades K-6:
- Livestream will be available and recommended for K-6 students, at scheduled times per teacher instructions. It is not mandatory for elementary students because of student grade levels or students’ status during the day, but we do recommend students participate at scheduled times if possible. The lessons will be sequential lessons and will mirror a normal school day, Monday through Thursday. The 5th day, Friday, all students will be working virtually online. Parents may choose the totally virtual learning option for their students and watch the recorded lessons each day. These assignments should be completed each day, unless otherwise directed by the teacher. Each day’s lesson will be recorded for students whose situation may not allow them to participate in Livestream during the day.
- Again, instruction should mirror a normal school week. Odysseyware will be an option to be used on Friday ONLY. Instruction is being adapted now due to time, the need for more teacher/student interaction and engagement, pacing guide concerns, etc. We want our students to have the best instruction possible, considering each situation as it is encountered.
- If there are situations where students have poor internet, or no internet service, parents/students should contact their school for another option, such as paper packet, etc.
- Preschool will follow the same A/B group schedule as they did in October.
- Our goal is to get students back in person five days a week. The above option is not what we were hoping for at this point in the school year, but we want to make sure we have sufficient staff in the building. If staff are sick, then there are not enough substitutes to cover for them. This includes teachers, cooks, bus drivers, custodians, etc. This option will allow us to make a better transition to full-time in-person instruction. The Board of Education has the health and well-being of its students and staff at the forefront of every decision that is made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.