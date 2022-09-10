Morris Clay Dezarn, age 61 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Friday, April 14, 1961 in Manchester, Kentucky to Festus Dezarn, Sr. and Grace Goins Dezarn. He was a delivery driver for Ferrell Gas Company and a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Cold War.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife of over 36 years: Lisa Campbell Dezarn, his children: Janelle Dezarn and fiancée Katy Webb, Trevor Dezarn and James Austin Bowling, his grandson: Wade Axl Bowling and these brothers and sisters: Barbara Jackson and Arnold, Virginia Herd and Lloyd, Festus Dezarn, Jr. and Sue, Dale Dezarn and Linda and Neil Dezarn and Jo.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Festus Dezarn, Sr. and Grace Dezarn and these brothers and sisters: Leslie Dezarn, Cynthia Hacker, Albert Dean Dezarn, David Dezarn, Betty Hacker, Raymond Dezarn, Denzil Dezarn and Herman Dezarn.
Funeral Services for Morris Clay Dezarn will be conducted on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Travis Fields will be officiating.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6 PM until 9 PM on Sunday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
