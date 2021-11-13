Mr. Morris Glenn Thompson, age 82 of Manchester departed this life on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the AdventHealth Manchester. He was born on Tuesday, May 9, 1939 in Laurel County, KY to the union of Phillip and Nannie (Thompson) Thompson. He was owner and operator of T and T Coal Company. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Glenna Hensley; Doug Thompson and wife Tammy; Danny Thompson and wife Tammy; Jennifer Begley and husband Matt; these grandchildren: Alex Hensley and wife Caitlyn, Andrew Hensley and wife Cassidy, Aaron Thompson, John Ross Barrett, Melanie Hooker and husband Josh, Stephen Tyler Thompson, Jakob, Justin and Jordan Begley; great grandchildren: Henry and Grady Hooker, Braiden Hooker, Jayden Thompson, Grayson Thompson, Lillian Barrett, and Waylan Barrett. Also surviving is his soul mate: Betty Tincher and one brother and one sister: Russell Thompson and wife Charlotte, and Ethel Davidson and husband Bill.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Phillip and Nannie Thompson, his wife: Mary Rose Thompson; and these brothers: Phillip Ray Thompson, Ernest “Strawberry” Thompson, and Billy Gene Thompson.
Graveside Services for Mr. Morris Glenn Thompson will be conducted on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1 PM at the Thompson Cemetery in the Fogertown Community. Rev. Marc Nations will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Thompson Cemetery in the Fogertown Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday from 6-9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
