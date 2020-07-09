Morris Johnson, 68, of Manchester, Ky, passed away Wednesday, July 8th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Morris is survived by his wife Fanny Johnson, his son Morris Anthony Johnson and daughter Ashley (Jonathon) Henson, all of Manchester, KY. By his brother and sisters Toleman Johnson and Vivian Cheek, all of Manchester, KY, Carol (Ronnie) Gray of Barbourville, KY.
He is preceded in death by his parents Denver (Katie Eversole) Johnson, by his brother and his sister, Dave Johnson, and Cleo Cookie France.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Morgan and Isaac.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 11th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Andrew Fultz and Jonathon Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 10th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
