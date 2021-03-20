On March 19, 2021 at approximately 2:30 Pm Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested William Mosley, 25 of Highway 1482. The arrest occurred on Highway 1482 when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint on the above mentioned subject who had allegedly burglarized a residence earlier this week. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley encountered the subject who attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit the subject was apprehended and placed under arrest without incident. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed that the subject had an active warrant for his arrest involving the alleged burglary. 

William Mosley, 25 was charged with:

• Fleeing or Evading Police- On Foot 2nd Degree

• Burglary 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)

• Theft by Unlawful Taking- All Others (Warrant of Arrest)

